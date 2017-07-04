Letter to the Editor: Kent County Economy

by

After having served on the Kent County Economic Development Commission for three years, I would like to make the following observations. Most of the commission’s meetings had little or no public attendance or participation despite the many complaints of citizens about the state and direction of the county’s economy. I doubt if many citizens take the time to go to the county web site to read the minutes of the meetings which would give them at least a flavor of what was being discussed by the commission. The meetings were rarely covered by the local media unless they were alerted to a specific topic like the presentation by the Mayor of Middletown.

The commission has been working for the last several months on a ten year economic strategic plan for the county with no direct input from the public as a result of this non-participation. The plan is now in the final stages of completion and I would suggest that interested citizens take the time to review the plan as it is currently drafted and read the attachments to the minutes of the May meeting regarding the plan. The link is https://www.kentcounty.com/economic-development/board-meetings..

Hopefully this will encourage some more dialog and debate on the future of the county’s economy.

Bob Ampula

Broad Neck