Lois “Honey” Wood, 92

Lois R. “Honey” Crouch Wood of Rock Hall, died on Tuesday, June 27, at her home. A much-beloved member of her community, she was 92.

Born March 26, 1925 in Piney Neck to Charles and Amy (Ashley) Crouch, she attended Piney Neck and Rock Hall High Schools. After high school, she graduated from University of Maryland. Honey spent her younger years with her family and friends in Piney Neck on the waterfronts, boats and at her grandparents’ businesses, Crouch’s Store and C.H. Ashley & Son Oyster and Crab House.

On June 20, 1948, she married Cordray Wood of Eastern Neck Island, after their mothers, unbeknownst to them, arranged an encounter at Durding’s Store. He predeceased her in October of 1996.

Honey enjoyed being an educator for 31 years in the Kent County Public School System. She taught at Millington High School, Chestertown High School, Rock Hall High School and Rock Hall Middle School, as well as in the GED program in Rock Hall.

She was also a photographer and writer for the Kent County Educator publication. Honey operated an antique shop on Bayside Avenue and Wood Commercial Refrigeration and Air Conditioning with her husband. She painted names and hail ports on family and friends’ commercial and pleasure boats. Honey was also a realtor with Hogans Agency for 33 years and Gunther McClary for 2 years. She received several real estate awards and was a member of the Bay Area Realtors.

She was Grand Marshal of the Rock Hall 4th of July Parade in 2013. She served on the boards of the Rock Hall Museum, Rock Hall Yacht Club, and Kent County Library. She enjoyed ancestry, playing Poker and Pitch with her Rock Hall card club for over 60 years, working, talking about Rock Hall, animals, the water, crabbing, fishing, fish fries, crab feasts, skeet shooting, handworks, trips, cooking, family, friends, parties, and dancing. She won several skeet shooting tournaments at Rock Hall Yacht Club.

She is survived by her daughter, Robin Wood Kurowski and husband Ed, granddaughter, Laura Kurowski Nadel and husband Joe, and great granddaughters, Alexia and Lyla Nadel and many other family members and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 9, 2017 at 1:00 pm at the Rock Hall Yacht Club.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Rock Hall Marine Restoration & Heritage Center, P.O. Box 12, Rock Hall, MD 21661 for boat building and restoration projects or the Kent County Waterman’s Association 6645 Rock Hall Road, Rock Hall, MD 21661 for scholarship and oyster restoration projects.