The Artists Gallery Features the Work of Barbara Zuehlke on First Friday

This First Friday, July 7th, the Artists Gallery will feature the work of one of their partners, Barbara Zuehlke, with a reception to meet the artist that evening from 5-8 pm. The show will hang throughout the month of July.

This body of work entitled, “Shadows and Patterns,” was inspired by the dramatic colors, glow and shadows of landscapes often found in late daylight, and by the cast shadows that create contrast and drama in still life and floral paintings. Zuehlke says, “I feel that so much of good painting is about light. I am a triad watercolor painter, so all the paintings are created from three pigments: one red, one yellow, and one blue.” Examples of three pigments Barbara uses are: Indigo, Quinacridone Gold, and Brown Madder or Permanent Rose, Indanthrene Blue and Lemon Yellow.

Barbara Zuehlke is an award winning Eastern Shore artist, and works in various mediums from serigraph to oil, with a primary focus on watercolor. She enjoys working wet on wet (wet pigment on wet paper,) creating a softness and flow while combining the sharp edges of working on dry paper. She believes that good drawing is the basis for good painting and the observer needs to feel the flow of watercolor or the rich gooeyness of oil.

The artist is a native of Grosse Pointe, Michigan and attended Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where she earned a BFA in graphics and painting. Her commercial experience began with J.L. Hudson Company in Detroit, Michigan designing large-scale animated and still display promotions, followed by display coordination management of John Wannamakers in Philadelphia. She has also worked free-lance in wrapping paper and logo designs.

Barbara continues to show her work extensively, from a one-person show at The Dorchester Center for the Arts to the Academy Arts Museum in Easton, the annual Oxford Art Show and Local Color in Easton. She has garnered numerous awards and a multitude of recognition for her outstanding work. In addition to her partnership with The Artists’ Gallery, Barbara is an active member of The Working Artists Forum in Easton. She presently operates her art studio and a quality frame shop in her Eastern Shore home.

The Artists’ Gallery is located at 239 High Street in Chestertown and is open daily from 10-5, Tuesday through Saturday, and Sundays from 12:30-4:30. For more information about Barbara’s work, please visit The Artists Gallery ‘s website or call 410-778-2425.