Chesapeake Charities Names Event Committee for 2nd Annual Gala

Chesapeake Charities will host its second annual awards luncheon, “A Celebration of Charity” on Thursday, November 16, 2017, at the Chesapeake Bay Beach Club in Stevensville.

The Event Committee, led by Audrey Scott, includes Salena Barrett, Kathy Deoudes, Jodie Gray, Carllene Hurd, Jami Kirkwood, Paula Warner, Diana Waterman and Deidre Wilson.

“Last year’s event honored Governor Larry Hogan for the courageous leadership he displayed while battling cancer,” said Scott, “and the event committee is now planning another wonderful tribute to our community heroes.”

At the luncheon, the first Governor Larry Hogan Scholarship will be awarded to a student pursuing a degree in medical research. Awards for Philanthropist, Nonprofit and Volunteer of the Year will also be given. Nominations for these awards are now open and the forms can be found on the Chesapeake Charities website at http://chesapeakecharities.org/connect/forms-applications/ or request a form at info@chesapeakecharities.org.

Sponsorships for the awards luncheon are available and tickets to the event will go on sale in September at $100 each. For more information, send an email to info@chesapeakecharities.org.

Chesapeake Charities serves nonprofits in Anne Arundel, Calvert, Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties.

As a community foundation, Chesapeake Charities supports a wide range of charitable causes including arts, education, health and human services, animal welfare, and the environment. All of its 85 component funds have a common cause – a passion for making a difference in their communities. They have invested more than $9 million in the Chesapeake Bay region since 2005.

For more information, contact Chesapeake Charities at (410) 643-4020 or info@chesapeakecharities.org, or visit www.chesapeakecharities.org. Chesapeake Charities is accredited by the National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations.