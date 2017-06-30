Fireworks! — A Spy Guide

by

What’s the Fourth of July without fireworks? There’s nothing like a good fireworks show to capture the spirit of the holiday weekend – and if you’re one of those who enjoy the pyrotechnic art, there are plenty of opportunities to see the colorful lights and hear the “swish, boom and crackle” that for many of us are at the heart of Independence Day weekend. Here are some of the local displays for you to check out.

The shows are all scheduled to begin at dusk — usually about half an hour after sunset, which is around 8:30 this time of year. (Cloud conditions, etc. will affect the exact time, but if you’re there before 9 p.m. you won’t miss anything.)

Sunday, July 2 – Great Oak Landing.

Monday, July 3 – Rock Hall harbor – this is one of the most popular local fireworks shows, with music in addition to the bombs and rockets. The show can be enjoyed from all around Rock Hall harbor, especially along the waterfront near Waterman’s.

Tuesday, July 4 – Chestertown. The town’s display has been scaled back this year because of construction of the Washington College boathouse on the site where the pyrotechnics are usually set off. But it should be readily visible from Wilmer Park and other sites along the waterfront.

If you want to go a little farther afield, Centreville and Cheapeake City both have displays on July 2. Centreville’s show is across from Queen Anne’s High School, while Chesapeake City’s will be over the C&D Canal. Kent Island will also have a display July 4, at Kent Narrows.

All the shows begin at dusk, usually a bit after 9 p.m. – but it’s a good idea to arrive early to get a prime viewing spot (and parking within walking distance). Whatever your destination, drive safely – and enjoy the show!