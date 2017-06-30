Community at the Farmers Market by Nancy Mugele

by

I go to the Chestertown Farmers Market religiously on Saturday mornings. I love purchasing fresh produce from Colchester Farms, selecting bunches of wild flowers, stocking up on honey from Lockbriar Farms and, buying my personal guilty pleasure, the molasses cookies from Lapp’s, which I do not share. Truth be told, though, I go each week for a different reason.

My Saturday morning routine is simple. Coffee on my porch, accompanied by reading or writing. I am an early riser and enjoy the time for reflection. These Saturday mornings are lazy and unscheduled – a final remnant of my childhood when Saturday mornings were sacred, spent in pajamas watching cartoons until lunch time. But, for years I had abandoned my routine and, sadly, got out of the habit of preserving Saturday mornings.

When Jim and I were raising our three children it always seemed we were driving one or more of them to a sports game, or gosh forbid, a weekend tournament on Saturdays. Working full time also meant Saturdays became our day for running errands. Dry cleaner, grocery store, hardware store, wine restock, nails – you know which one’s were mine! Although we became empty nesters (off and on for years depending on who was in college or who was home from college) before we moved to Chestertown, it was not until we moved last July that I reclaimed my old Saturday morning routine.

I added the Chestertown Farmers Market to my new-old Saturday morning routine as soon as we arrived in town. However, I soon discovered that frequenting the stalls at 11:30am (after hours spent on my porch) meant I missed most of the fresh produce and, sometimes, even my cookies. It took me a few months to realize that the items I was able to buy at the closing part of the event were an added bonus, but they were secondary to the reason I wanted to be in Fountain Park each week even if only for a short time.

I go to the Farmers Market each week for the strong sense of community that immediately embraces me when I arrive in town. It invigorates me at the end of the work week. I often see Kent School students and their families, and even though I may have seen them on campus the day prior, at the Farmers Market I am greeted like an old friend who they have not seen in a long time. I have to admit, it is really fun! I see my neighbors and my new friends on Saturday mornings as well and we share stories about our children and about the latest town news. The greater Chestertown community truly takes over downtown on Saturdays and I love being a part of the action. My only wish is that the Farmers Market stayed open just a little bit longer!

Nancy Mugele is the Head of School at the Kent School in Chestertown