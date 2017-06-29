Fwd: Guitaras Americana in Concert at Custom House July 6

by

Washington College’s Riverfront Concert Series continues on July 6 at 6:30 p.m. with a special performance by guitarists Fredy Granillo and Jonathan Stone. Bring your own picnic, blankets, and chairs, and enjoy a magical evening with friends, family, and neighbors on the shores of the Chester River. All are welcome: the free concert takes place at the Custom House lawn on the corner of High and Water Streets.

Local favorites, Granillo and Stone combine to present “Guitaras Americana: Music of the Americas, Salvadoran to Samba.” A Salvadoran musician, painter, and ceramicist, Granillo played with the band Yarabi and recorded his first album Todo Esta Normal in 2012. He has performed in El Salvador, California, New York, Chestertown, and the D.C. area.

Annapolis-based, fingerstyle guitarist Jonathan Stone is dedicated to performing Brazilian sambas and Brazilian jazz.

Produced by the Starr Center for the Study of the American Experience, the 2017 Riverfront Concert Series highlights America’s diverse musical heritage from traditional folk music to contemporary Latin-influenced guitar, to the enduring sounds of gospel music. At each performance, Starr Center Program Manager and concert series host Michael Buckley will provide brief commentary and some cultural context. A 20-year veteran of the music world, Buckley’s eclectic weekly radio program on Annapolis-based WRNR, 103.1 FM includes the popular interview series “Voices of the Chesapeake Bay.”

On Thursday, July 20 Kent County’s Gospel Shepherds long with the Mighty Men of Mount Olive A.M.E. Church will conclude the series with “Down by the Riverside: A Glorious Evening of Eastern Shore Community Gospel Music.”

In case of inclement weather, “Guitaras Americana” will be held at Hynson Pavilion, Wilmer Park, Chestertown.

For more information, visit the Starr Center website or contact Michael Buckley, 410-810-7156. Additional support for the 2017 Riverfront Concert Series is provided by Yerkes Construction, the Kent County Arts Council, and Washington College Student Events Board.