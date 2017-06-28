Will Rieck Receives Garden Club of the Eastern Shore Scholarship

by

Will Rieck, a 2017 St. Michaels High School graduate, is the recipient of the 17th Annual Garden Club of the Eastern Shore (GCES) Scholarship. The $4,500.00 merit scholarship was awarded to Rieck in recognition of his outstanding academic record, strong work ethic, and commitment to environmental science and sustainable agriculture.

Rieck will enroll in the Honors College at the University of Michigan this fall. He has also been accepted into the Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy where he intends to focus his efforts on environmental policy.

“In a field of outstanding candidates, Will stood out because of his commitment to working in the field of public policy to forward effective state and federal policies for environmental sustainability and conservation,” Dr. Virginia Blatchley, scholarship committee co-chair says. “We were particularly impressed with Will’s seriousness of purpose, inquisitive intellect, and willingness to challenge himself academically.”

The GCES offers a scholarship annually to graduating seniors from Talbot County public and independent high schools. Students being home schooled are also eligible. The scholarship is available to students with outstanding academic records, who are also considering careers in botany, horticulture, agriculture, landscape architecture or design, environmental science, or related fields.

Dr. Blatchley adds: “We have always had strong candidates for the GCES scholarship, but this year’s field was extraordinary. All nine candidates had distinguished themselves both academically and through their service to the community while in high school and we are certain that they will not only succeed in college, but excel.”

The GCES is committed to promoting environmentally sound landscape practices and to providing programs for the community that explore conservation practices and environmental issues. It spearheaded the extensive restoration of Easton’s Thompson Park. It also maintains several gardens in the community including those at Thompson Park and the Academy Art Museum in Easton.

“In addition to our other community involvement, our annual scholarship has the full support of every member of the Garden Club of the Eastern Shore, “ Samantha McCall, GCES President says. “I personally believe that this investment in the future of the talented,hardworking young people in our county is the most important thing that we do as a group.”

For additional information about GCES programs or to make a contribution to the scholarship fund, please call Dorothy Whitcomb at 410-770-9035. -30