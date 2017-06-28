Pam Ortiz Band in “Songs of Our Future” Concert at Mainstay July 7

by

The Pam Ortiz Band will be at the Mainstay at 8:00 pm on Friday, July 7, for the final concert in their Songs for Our Future series. Joining them will be special guests Robert Earl Price, poet, and Tom Anthony on bass.

Bob Ortiz said “We will stand up for the right to free speech. All proceeds will benefit the ACLU of Maryland. Come join the band for this final culmination of our highly successful concert series to protect important rights and vulnerable people. Come exercise your freedom of expression by showing up and lending your voices to ours!