Camp New Dawn Registration Open for Campers and Volunteers

Registration is open for the 23rd annual Camp New Dawn, a grief retreat offered through the Compass Regional Hospice Hope & Healing Center. Camp New Dawn is a three-day, two-night grief retreat held each summer at Camp Pecometh in Centreville, serving children between the ages of four and 17 and their families.

This year’s Camp New Dawn kicks off on Saturday, August 19 at 12:30 p.m., when campers ages seven through 17 arrive at Camp Pecometh. A mini-camp for children aged four to six is held on Monday, August 21, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The campers attend therapeutic workshops, age specific grief support groups, and supervised activities such as swimming, fishing, arts and crafts through the closing ceremony on Monday, August 21 at 4:30 p.m.

Camp New Dawn also includes an adult retreat which begins on Sunday, August 20 at 4:00 p.m., when parents of campers arrive for an overnight session with other adults before they are joined by their children. While our campers are busy learning how to cope with their grief, the adult retreat helps restore participants to a place of wholeness as they learn to navigate their own grief journey.

At the end of the weekend the adults are then joined by their children for family camp where they come together to learn skills that they can take home with them, which will help them rely on one another as they heal. Family camp ends of Tuesday, August 22 at 7:00 p.m.

Without volunteers this grief retreat program would not be possible. The most visible volunteers are buddies, caring and compassionate adults who are paired up with campers to provide support. There are also support staff volunteers who tend to every detail of camp by helping plan, set up and facilitate workshops and activities. Former campers, PALS and Campatiers, can be found helping in an assortment of ways around camp and sharing their own personal experiences with campers.

All volunteers are screened and trained to ensure the safety, confidentiality and respect for each Camp New Dawn participant.

The cost of camp is $30 per camper and $75 per family. These fees represent a fraction of the actual cost of operating Camp New Dawn. No one is ever turned way due to inability to pay. To become a sponsor or to make a donation toward the cost of Camp New Dawn, contact Kenda Leager, development officer, Compass Regional Hospice, 443-262-4106, kleager@compassregionalhospice.org.

For more information about registration or volunteer opportunities for Camp New Dawn, contact Rhonda Knotts, Camp New Dawn director, 443-262-4109, rknotts@compassregionalhospice.org or visit www.compassregionalhospice.org/campnewdawn.