WC-ALL Inducts New Council Members and Chair

David White is the new chair of WC-All’s council. He began his term in mid-June along with four new council members, Dan Premo, Jan Elvin, Hanson Robbins, and Jonathan Chace.
Created in 1992, WC-ALL is celebrating its 25th anniversary year in 2017-18. A membership organization which is open to the entire community, WC-ALL sponsors a broad range of fall and spring non-credit classes for adults, as well as a series of Learn at Lunch lectures and special event trips. Fall courses and activities will be published in early August.
WC-ALL, which stands for Washington College Academy of Life-Long Learning and is sponsored by the college. Most WC-ALL classes are held in Washington College classrooms; a few courses meet at other venues in Chestertown and Kent County.
According to the website:
“The Academy of Lifelong Learning at Washington College is designed for those who believe learning is wonderful at any age! WC-ALL is a peer-led, self-supported autonomous department of the College that was created for adults who seek intellectual stimulation without the requirements for academic credit – learning for the joy of learning.
“Each College semester the Academy offers two six-week sessions with 12-15 courses each session; approximately 400 Eastern Shore residents become members and register for as many courses as they wish, for one all-inclusive membership fee.
“WC-ALL also participates in a community-based mentoring program for international students managed by Washington College. The Academy assists by recruiting volunteer adult mentors, who help give International students at Washington College a taste of life on the Eastern Shore of Maryland. …
“The WC-ALL office is in #5 William Smith Hall, at ground level, and is open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday mornings between 9 am – 12 noon. Note that parking is limited. ”
For more information, visit WC-All website.
