WC-ALL Inducts New Council Members and Chair

David White is the new chair of WC-All’s council. He began his term in mid-June along with four new council members, Dan Premo, Jan Elvin, Hanson Robbins, and Jonathan Chace.

Created in 1992, WC-ALL is celebrating its 25th anniversary year in 2017-18. A membership organization which is open to the entire community, WC-ALL sponsors a broad range of fall and spring non-credit classes for adults, as well as a series of Learn at Lunch lectures and special event trips. Fall courses and activities will be published in early August.

WC-ALL, which stands for Washington College Academy of Life-Long Learning and is sponsored by the college. Most WC-ALL classes are held in Washington College classrooms; a few courses meet at other venues in Chestertown and Kent County.

“The Academy of Lifelong Learning at Washington College is designed for those who believe learning is wonderful at any age! WC-ALL is a peer-led, self-supported autonomous department of the College that was created for adults who seek intellectual stimulation without the requirements for academic credit – learning for the joy of learning.

“Each College semester the Academy offers two six-week sessions with 12-15 courses each session; approximately 400 Eastern Shore residents become members and register for as many courses as they wish, for one all-inclusive membership fee.

“WC-ALL also participates in a community-based mentoring program for international students managed by Washington College. The Academy assists by recruiting volunteer adult mentors, who help give International students at Washington College a taste of life on the Eastern Shore of Maryland. …

“The WC-ALL office is in #5 William Smith Hall, at ground level, and is open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday mornings between 9 am – 12 noon. Note that parking is limited. ”

For more information, visit WC-All website.