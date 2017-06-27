Horizons Welcomes 160 Students to 2017 Summer Program

by

Chestertown, MD (June 27, 2017)—Horizons of Kent and Queen Anne’s—a summer academic and enrichment program for local underprivileged students—welcomed 160 students to its three campuses yesterday—at Gunston, Radcliffe Creek, and Washington College—for the beginning of its 2017 #SixWeeksofHappiness. This summer’s program centers on a water-related theme, with both academic lessons and enrichment opportunities that build upon the learning-rich environment of the Chesapeake Bay. Through this coveted summer opportunity, Horizons students gain not only academic achievements but return to school with confidence, preparedness, and a desire to learn. They also receive breakfast and lunch each day.

“Today, we begin a six-week summer transformational journey for 160 low-income students from Kent and Queen Anne’s counties,” explains Executive Director Bob Parks. “Over the summer, disadvantaged children tread water at best, or even fall behind. But through the Horizons summer academic and cultural enrichment program, these children will instead make academic gains—and return to school in the fall armed with confidence and preparedness that will allow them to achieve academic success during the school year and beyond.”

About Horizons of Kent and Queen Anne’s

Since 1995, the Horizons summer learning program has served hundreds of Kent and Queen Anne’s County children at or below the poverty level, as part of a growing national initiative to reduce the summer slide. The six-week program headquartered at Radcliffe Creek School in Chestertown and The Gunston School in Centreville serves kids from kindergarten through eighth grade.

Horizons of Kent and Queen Anne’s is one of 51 affiliates of the Horizons National summer learning program. The six-week summer program employs an experiential model of teaching that focuses on reading, writing, and math. Students not only improve academically, but learn to swim and participate in activities that foster creativity, confidence, citizenship, and good health.

