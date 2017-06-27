College to Stock Anti-Overdose Drug

by

Washington College is one of 13 members of the Maryland Independent College and University Association that have reached an agreement to stock Adept Pharma’s Narcan nasal spray, according to a story in The Daily Record.

The private colleges will each get eight doses of the drug, also known by its generic name naloxone. It is primarily used to reverse overdoses.

The agreement came about in response to the Start Talking Maryland Act, signed by Gov. Larry Hogan, requiring all colleges and universities to have naloxone on hand, as well as adopt plans to counter opioid use.

