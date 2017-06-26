The Deanna Bogart Band at The Mainstay Sunday July 2

by

The Deanna Bogart Band returns to The Mainstay in Rock Hall, MD with Deanna’s dazzling keyboards, soulful saxophone, smoky vocals and bluesy songwriting on Sunday July 2 at 7 p.m. Admission is $20 if purchased in advance and $23 at the door.

Deanna Bogart is always a favorite with audiences. She combines boogie-woogie, rocking contemporary blues, country and jazz into a powerful blend she calls “blusion.” In defining it, she says, “…it all grows out of the blues… it just doesn’t always end there…”

Her fusion/blusion is spontaneous, sophisticated, fearless and fun and has garnered her three consecutive Blues Music Awards for Horn Instrumentalist of the Year and an endorsement contract with Rico Reeds. She has won more than 20 Wammies, the music awards for the Washington, D.C. region where she used to live.

Long a favorite in this area, at Rock Hall FallFest and at the Mainstay, this is now a rare trip East as she is now based on the West coast.

Born in Detroit, Bogart spent her early years in Phoenix and New York City, climbing on any available piano bench to plunk and play with uncanny panache. As a child, she was “gently removed” from the Brooklyn Conservatory of Music for playing piano by ear instead of learning to read music.

While in middle school, she yearned to play the saxophone. Typical of those times though, she was told, “Girls play the clarinet, not the sax.” Fortunately, that didn’t slow her down. One of her most popular numbers is her own song, “Still the Girl in the Band.”

Bogart’s latest ventures include Blind Pig Record’s “Pianoland,” a newly minted DVD called “Everybody Has A Story,” and “11th Hour,” a CD released on Vista Records, a company she co-founded.

