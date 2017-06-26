Kent School Hires Michelle Duke as Assistant Head of School for Academic Program

by

The Kent School community is pleased to announce that Michelle Duke will join the administrative team as the new Assistant Head of School for Academic Program. She will begin her new term July 1. Ms. Duke brings a wealth of teaching as school administrative experience to Kent School. Nancy Mugele, Head of School at Kent School said, “We are fortunate to have Michelle join our school community. In her professional career in education, Michelle has experience as an early childhood and elementary teacher, as a reading specialist and in administrative roles as Principal and Assistant Principal. This is a unique combination that will serve our students and teachers very well.”

Duke comes to Kent School most recently from the Delaware Department of Education and served in several Dover area Schools. On joining Kent School, Michelle said, “I believe that every child has the ability to learn, to think, and to excel in one or more areas. As an educator, it is my privilege to identify each child’s strengths and provide a supportive, nurturing, challenging environment that will result in optimal growth. Kent School is clearly the perfect environment for me to apply my personal philosophy.” She continued, “My mission is to develop young men and women with active and creative minds, a sense of understanding and compassion for others, and the courage to act on their beliefs.”

In her new role, Duke will oversee curricular development in Kent School’s Preschool through Grade 8 classes, support faculty with professional development opportunities, evaluate and maintain class schedules as well as the Middle School Advisory program. Mugele continued, “With support from our dedicated employee group, we were able to accomplish many wonderful things in the 2016-2017 academic year. I am truly looking forward to the strides we will continue to make in 2017-2018 and beyond with Michelle on our team.”

Kent School, located on the bank of the Chester River in historic Chestertown, MD, is an independent day school serving girls and boys from Preschool through Grade 8. The School’s mission is to guide our students in realizing their potential for academic, artistic, athletic, and moral excellence. Our school’s family-oriented, supportive, student-centered environment fosters the growth of honorable, responsible citizens for our country and our diverse world. For more information about Kent School visit the web sitewww.kentschool.org or call 410-778-4100 ext. 110.

############