Lit House Presents Second in Summer Salon Series June 27

by

For the sixth consecutive year, the Rose O’Neill Literary House is hosting its community-centric Summer Literary Salon series. Formerly called the Summer Poetry Salons, these readings have been expanded to include prose writers, as well as poets.

The second salon will be held at 4:30 p.m. June 27, featuring writers Laura Swearingen-Steadwell and Jen Michalski and music from local performers Harp and Soul. The community is encouraged to attend this free event.

Laura Swearingen-Steadwell is a poet and editor living in Brooklyn. She won the 20th Cave Canem Northwestern University Poetry Prize, and her second book, All Blue So Late, will be published by Northwestern University Press in November. She is a Cave Canem and Callaloo Fellow, and a graduate of the MFA program for writers at Warren Wilson College.

Jen Michalski is the author of the novels The Summer She Was Under Water and The Tide King, a couplet of novellas, Could You Be with Her Now, and two collections of fiction, From Here and Close Encounters. Her work has appeared in more than 80 publications. She was named “One of 50 Women to Watch” in 2013 by the Baltimore Sun and :”Best Writer” by Baltimore Magazine. She is the host of the reading series Starts Here! and editor of the journal jmww.

Harp and Soul performs traditional music from the British Isles – as well as some original tunes – in a blend of unusual and improvisatory arrangements. The group includes Meredith Hadaway on Celtic harp and concertina, Ben Bennington on guitar and vocals, Rebekah Hock on oboe and saxophone, and Bob Ortiz on percussion. The group’s annual holiday concert has been a sell-out favorite at the Mainstay for the past six years.