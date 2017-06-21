First Friday “One Minute Plays”

by

On June 2nd, director Tia Glomb presents a sneak peek of the 4th annual Hey, Wait A Minute one-minute play festival at 5pm in the Kohl Lobby at the Garfield Center for the Arts. The one-minute plays are showcased each year in conjunction with Short Attention Span Theatre, the Garfield’s annual 10-minute play festival. Now in its’ 13th year, Short Attention Span Theatre brings local actors, playwrights and directors together for an evening of theatre designed to hold your attention for just. long. enough. Admission during Hey, Wait A Minute is free, the bar will be open and the box office will be selling tickets for the 10-minute play festival that runs for three weekends starting on June 23rd. The Garfield Center for the Arts is located at 210 High Street in Chestertown. For more information, call 410-810-2060.