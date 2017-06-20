by

Short Attention Span Theatre 10-Minute Play Festival Opens At The Garfield Center This Weekend!

Join us for an engaging evening of 10-minute plays, designed to hold your attention for just. long. enough. The Play Fest will showcase a range of actors, directors, and authors – featuring original works by local playwrights! Starting this weekend, Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24, at 8:00 pm and Sunday, June 25 , at 3:00 pm. The Festival will continue for two more weekends.

The locally-written works selected for this year’s SAST production are:

Singing in the Shower – written by Howard Mesick*, directed by Jim Landskroener

The Philosophy of Dogs – written by George Smart, directed by Diane Landskroener

How to Talk to a Girl Wearing Headphones – written by Adrienne Dawes, directed by Bryan Betley

Spirits – Written by Steven J. Arnold, directed by Sarah Crump

And That’s How I Met Your Mother – written & Directed by Mark Sullivan*

Somewhere Tonight, The Washington Senators’ Last Game Plays On – written by Dwayne Yancy, directed by Keith Thompson

Guru of the Alps – written by Keith Thompson*, directed by Hester Sachse

The Maltese Walter – written by John Minigan, directed by Diane Landskroener

*Many of this year’s selected playwrights are members of the Garfield’s Live Playwrights’ Society, a group that meets monthly with the goal of fostering a community of playwrights, actors, and critics, but the competition is open to all aspiring playwrights in the area. For more info on LPS visit http://liveplaywrightssociety.org/

Featured actors in this year’s play fest are:

Ian Ellison and Mark Wiening in Singing in the Shower; Dan Guidice, Brad Chaires, Jim Landskroener and Diane Landskroener in The Philosophy of Dogs; Georgia Rickloff, Kirby Powell and Bryan Betley in How to Talk to a Girl Wearing Headphones; Paul Cambardella, Brad Chaires, Mark Wiening, Amanda Fry, Robert Note, John Schratwieser and Jennifer Kafka Smith in Spirits; Mark Wiening, Jen Friedman, Dan Guidice, Robert Note and Tessa Schut in And That’s How I Met Your Mother; Jim Landskroener and Paul Cambardella in Somewhere Tonight, The Washington Senators’ Last Game Plays On; Kirby Powell, Zachary Ryan, Jennifer Kafka Smith and Dan Guidice in Guru of the Alps; Jim Landskroener, Brad Chaires and Melissa McGlynn in The Maltese Walter.

Joining SAST for the 4th year is Hey, Wait A Minute! our one-minute play fest directed by Tia Glomb. HWM will be performed in the Kohl Lobby at 7 p.m. before the Friday and Saturday night performances of Short Attention Span Theatre. The HWM cast features Ian Ellison, John Feldman, Tia Glomb, Jane Jewell, Gracie Jordan, Zachary Ryan, Severin Schut, and Juanita Wieczorack.

With one exception (Rosa’s Eulogy) all works selected for this year’s HWM production are locally written:

Behold the Valindoraptordon – written by Mark Sullivan

Rosa’s Eulogy – written by Richard Strand

When in Rome – written by Tia Glomb

Some People Just Like to Look – written by Dwayne Yancy

Blackbeard the Pirate, Superstar – written by Howard Mesick

Ezopen – written by Howard Mesick

Short Attention Span Theatre opens Friday, June 23, and runs Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through July 9.

Performances are 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $15 and $5 for students with ID (plays include some adult content, and may not be suitable for children under 13). Take advantage of the Garfield’s recurring opening night discount and get $5 off when you wear your Garfield t-shirt! Call 410-810-2060 or visit Garfield website.