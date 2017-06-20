RiverArts’ June Exhibits: The Journey & One Woman’s Journey

by

It’s often been said that “it’s the journey, not the destination.” For artists, however, both are important– the process of creating a piece of art by exploring new ideas, subjects, and mediums. and knowing when it is complete. The RiverArts’ Main and Studio Galleries are currently exhibiting work of artists expressing what the theme, ‘The Journey”, means to them.

The works in the Main Gallery show reflect the varied meanings of the word journey, both literally and figuratively. For some, it was a physical journey by car, plane, bike or boat, or on foot or in a saddle, that opened their eyes and rejuvenated their senses. Some are images of a place they had never been to before, discovering new lands, new languages and a world outside their own. In some cases, artists returned to a familiar place only to see it with fresh eyes after many years away. For others, the journey may have represented a stage of emotional or spiritual growth or growing older.

At the show’s opening reception, visitors voted for the “People’s Choice” award. Bonnie Howell won for, “Legendary,” a stunning landscape organized around a road. Runner-up was Cindy Fletcher Holden for her large acrylic painting, “Lincoln Sunset,” where the Annapolis marina environment is reflected on a car. Both pieces certainly bring to mind the journey, both literally and figuratively.

In the Studio Gallery is “One Woman’s Journey” which is a retrospective exhibit of works by Sihnja An Whiteley that date from 1990’s to the present. Sihnja is originally from South Korea where she studied art in private studios and was also a member of a prestigious artists’ club. When she came to Chestertown she continued studying at Washington College. She has taught classes at the Academy of Art in Easton for the past twenty years and has judged many, many shows. Her eclectic work ranges from traditional Oriental painting to representational to abstracts using water media, reflecting the importance of composition and her interest in personal expression and innovation.

Don’t miss these shows, on view through July 1. Upcoming exhibits are Abstract and Woodworking, opening July 7, and our annual Judged Photography show in August. Come by the RiverArts Gallery at 315 High Street (in the breezeway). Regular hours are Tuesday-Friday, 11-4, Saturday, 10-4, and Sunday, 11-3.

For more information visit RiverArts website www.chestertownriverarts.org call RiverArts at 410 778 6300.

