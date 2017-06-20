Quality Health Foundation Awards $380K in Grants throughout Maryland and the District of Columbia

by

Quality Health Foundation (QHF) has announced this year’s grant awards totaling $380,000 in Maryland and Washington, D.C.that support local healthcare-related quality improvement efforts.

Of the 67 applications, 15 organizations received grants. “The Board received many diverse and deserving applications this year,” said Dr. Molly Burgoyne, QHF Board of Directors Chair. “It’s reassuring to know there are so many organizations with programs designed to improve the health of our most vulnerable populations. Ultimately, we chose a stellar group of programs covering a wide geographic area with diverse health concerns. Dr. Catherine Smoot-Haselnus, Board chair of Quality Health Strategies, the parent company of QHF, added “The work these organizations do is outstanding and often go unnoticed. We are proud to provide both funding and encouragement to the many volunteers and staff members who serve the community so well.”

The 2017-18 grantees are:

• Access Carroll

• Aspire Counseling

• Associated Black Charities

• Breast Care for Washington

• Channel Marker

• Community Ministries of Rockville

• Hearing and Speech Agency

• Help and Outreach Point of Entry

• La Clinica del Pueblo

• Lutheran Social Services of the National Capital Area

• Maryland Foundation of Dentistry for the Handicapped

• Miriam’s Kitchen

• Mission of Mercy

• Samaritan House

• University of Maryland Medical System Foundation-Breathmobile

For more information on the recipients and their grants, go to www.qualityhealthfoundation.org/

About Quality Health Foundation

Quality Health Foundation, the mission arm of Quality Health Strategies, is a national not-for-profit organization that provides grants to charitable organizations in Maryland and the District of Columbia. Since 2006, Quality Health Foundation has awarded grants totaling almost $4.5 million to provide support to underserved communities

For more information, visit www.qualityhealthfoundation.org/