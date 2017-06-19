Jesse Nunn Hushion – New Teacher at Radcliffe Creek School

Hushion is a native of Chestertown and received her bachelor’s degree from Brown University and her master’s degree in education with a focus on Childhood and Special Education from Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh, NY.

Since August 2013, Hushion has served as a special education teacher at Vail Farm Elementary School in LaGrangeville, New York.

“Radcliffe is so fortunate to welcome Jesse and her family into the Radcliffe community,” Molly Judge, Radcliffe Creek School’s Director, said. “Her experience with differentiated instruction and multi-sensory teaching will lend itself well here on the Creek. It is evident that Jesse is committed to empowering children who learn in unique ways.”

“I am thrilled to be joining the Radcliffe Creek community,” Hushion said. “As an educator, I have always valued vibrant learning communities that promote curiosity and creativity. Radcliffe clearly embraces and lives by these values. With great anticipation and excitement, I look forward to the coming 2017-2018 school year.”

Radcliffe Creek School is an independent day school whose mission it is to empower children in a dynamic environment that celebrates unique learning. For more information about Radcliffe Creek or Little Creek, the school’s preschool, which includes programs for children from infancy through pre- kindergarten, please call 410-778-8150 or visit their website.

