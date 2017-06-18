The YMCA of the Chesapeake “The Best Summer Ever”

by

Over 200 counselors from across the Shore, some returning and some new, gathered at the Richard A. Henson Family YMCA for extensive training to skillfully serve 1,000 kids a day this summer at YMCA of the Chesapeake locations. Robbie Gill, CEO of the YMCA of the Chesapeake, opened camp training and welcomed staff to the #bestsummerever. As CEO, a parent and a former camp counselor he understands the experience everyone is looking for with camp whether you are a camper, parent or staff. He addressed the assembled group.

“We get moments in our lives where the opportunity to give back and make a difference appear before us. This is one of those moments. As much as we all would love to be a camp counselor for the next 20 years, that’s just not how life works out. But, here you are, a camp counselor, this summer, with an opportunity to make a lasting positive impact in the lives of children every day. Make the most of this opportunity. There will be kids who are so excited to meet you; they can’t sleep the night before camp starts. Let’s be ready every day, to make this the best summer ever. Your best summer ever, the Y’s best summer ever and the kids we’re blessed enough to serve, let’s make it their best summer ever.”

We are ready and waiting for your children to come to camp. Every child deserves to just be a kid during the summer. Here are five reasons why children and teens should attend summer camp:

1. ADVENTURE: Summer camp is all about a wide variety of new experiences and exploring the outdoors. YMCA camps have a new adventure for every child and teen. Visit www.ymcachesapeake.org for details.

2. HEALTHY FUN: Day and resident camps offer fun, stimulating activities that engage the body and mind, and also help children and teens learn the importance of nutrition to help improve their healthy eating habits.

3. PERSONAL GROWTH: While in the welcoming environment of camp, youth have a chance to learn new skills, and develop confidence and independence by taking on new responsibilities and challenges. Camps offer cognitive learning and social-emotional development opportunities for achievement.

4. FRIENDSHIPS: Amidst the fun of camp games, songs, swimming, canoeing and talent shows, campers meet new friends and strengthen existing friendships. The bonds formed at camp are important and lasting for many youth.

5. MEMORIES: Summer camp is an unforgettable experience that will give each camper memories (and camp traditions) that will last a lifetime. Youth return to school with plenty of camp stories to share!

And, to ensure that all youth have the chance to experience camp, the YMCA of the Chesapeake offers financial assistance to those in need. If you’re interested in helping send kids to camp this summer, you can donate to the Y at ymcachesapeake.org or contact your local branch of the YMCA of the Chesapeake.

The “best summer ever” is right around the corner and the YMCA of the Chesapeake is offering a variety of camp to make sure kids and teens on the Eastern Shore are adventurous, active and healthy this summer. YMCA camp programs offer youth fun and unique experiences with an opportunity to explore the outdoors, meet new friends, discover new interests and create memories that last a lifetime. The Y has Traditional, Specialty, Sports and Outdoor camps. There truly is something for everyone. We have ten different locations that, when combined, offer over 400 different camps. Come and register for camp at your local YMCA of the Chesapeake branch. Make this the best summer ever!

About the Y