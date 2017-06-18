Mid-Shore Pro Bono Celebrates New Maryland Bar Foundation Fellows

by

Mid-Shore Pro Bono and other Mid-Shore legal professionals were proud to celebrate with Andie Ross and Maureen Keough as they became Fellows of the Maryland Bar Foundation at the organization’s annual meeting in Ocean City. This honor recognizes legal professionals for their outstanding dedication and contribution to maintaining the honor and integrity of the legal profession, the improvement and facilitation of the administration of justice, and the work of the organized Bar of Maryland and civic leadership. Just 2.5 percent of the membership of the Maryland Bar Foundation are welcomed as fellows. Pictured are Cappy Callahan, Christine duFour Esq., Sandy Brown, Maureen Keogh Esq., Andie Ross Esq., Judge Karen Murphy Jensen, Connie Kratovil Lavelle Esq., Robin Henley Esq. and Tom Yeager Esq..