Final Weekend for “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” at Church Hill Theatre

This weekend is your final chance to see Church Hill Theatre’s production of You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown, based on Charles Schulz’s beloved “Peanuts” comic strip with music, lyrics and book by Clark Gesner. This catchy and family-friendly musical directed by Sylvia Maloney will play one final Friday and Saturday June 23rd and 24th at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday the 25th at 2:00 p.m.

The CHT cast of outstanding adult actors quickly escorts the audience into the magical world created by Charles Schulz. As reviewer Peter Heck states, “The premise of the comic strip – children performing their normal activities while expressing deeper, more adult thoughts – nicely translates to the stage, with adults cast in the role of the “Peanuts” characters… [Charlie Brown is] a delightful story of childhood and a little boy with a big heart… a show that delivers a lot of laughs and sends the audience home with a warm feeling.”

You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown runs through June 25. Discounts are available for CHT Members and groups of 10 or more. Reservations are strongly advised and can be made by calling 410-556-6003 or online at the theatre’s website.