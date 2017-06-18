You are here: Home / Archives / Final Weekend for “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” at Church Hill Theatre

Final Weekend for “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” at Church Hill Theatre

June 18, 2017 by Leave a Comment
This weekend is your final chance to see Church Hill Theatre’s production of You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown, based on Charles Schulz’s beloved “Peanuts” comic strip with music, lyrics and book by Clark Gesner. This catchy and family-friendly musical directed by Sylvia Maloney will play one final Friday and Saturday June 23rd and 24th at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday the 25th at 2:00 p.m.

Charlie Brown (Matt Folker) seeks help from “Doctor” Lucy (Becca Van Aken)

The CHT cast of outstanding adult actors quickly escorts the audience into the magical world created by Charles Schulz. As reviewer Peter Heck states, “The premise of the comic strip – children performing their normal activities while expressing deeper, more adult thoughts – nicely translates to the stage, with adults cast in the role of the “Peanuts” characters… [Charlie Brown is] a delightful story of childhood and a little boy with a big heart… a show that delivers a lot of laughs and sends the audience home with a warm feeling.”

Snoopy (Julie Lawrence) celebrates the very best time of day: SUPPERTIME!

You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown runs through June 25. Discounts are available for CHT Members and groups of 10 or more. Reservations are strongly advised and can be made by calling 410-556-6003 or online at the theatre’s website.

: Charlie Brown (Matt Folker) gives it his all at the baseball game in CHT’s production of You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown.

Sally (Maya McGrory) lets the audience in on her newest philosophies .

Valentine: Woodstock (Katie Sardo) and Snoopy (Julie Lawrence) enjoy their Valentines, as Charlie Brown (Matt Folker) mourns his empty mailbox.

Schroeder (David Ryan) & Sally (Maya McGrory)

Snoopy (Julie Lawrence) tells the story of raging a battle with the Red Baron

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

