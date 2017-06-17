Academy Art Museum Announces July Events

by

EXHIBITIONS

FABRICation

Through July 9, 2017

The exhibition FABRICation is making its way around the country, coming to the Academy Art Museum by way of Art Museum of West Virginia University, Morgantown, WV. Co-curated by Reni Gower, professor in the Painting and Printmaking Department at Virginia Commonwealth University and Kristy Deetz, professor in the Art Discipline at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, FABRICation features seven artists (Erin Castellan, Kristy Deetz, Virginia Derryberry, Reni Gower, Rachel Hayes, Susan Iverson and Natalie Smith) who incorporate a textile sensibility in their artwork through elements of fabric and fabrication. Funding for FABRICation was made possible in part by Virginia Commonwealth University, VCUarts, and the Painting and Printmaking Department (ESWA.org).

Parts and Labor: A Survey Exhibition of Print and Collage Works by Steven Ford

Through July 9, 2017

Steven Ford layers colors via simply carved linocut blocks and collagraph plates. The linocut blocks are often re-inked and reprinted with the paper shifted to create layering and cross hatched patterns. The collagraph plates print “real” textures from items such as popsicle sticks and lathe from old plaster walls. Ford works quickly, rolling ink onto the blocks and cranking them through an etching press. At times the thin, strong Asian papers are folded like an accordion bellows and printed, then flattened and printed some more. Steven Ford is represented by Dolan/Maxwell Gallery, Philadelphia.

Luminous Forms: Marble and Bronze Sculpture by Shelley Robzen

Through July 16, 2017

Shelley Robzen’s sculpture is amazing in its purity and its celebration of beauty and craftsmanship. Robzen has a sophisticated sense of form, volume and line. Her sculptures are sensual and sensitive. They are pared down to an essential simplicity. Her sculpture is included in private collections in the United States, Italy, France, England, Canada, Norway, Hong Kong, Israel and Japan. Robzen is represented by Carla Massoni Gallery. The Academy Art Museum is presenting her marble and bronze sculpture in her first solo museum exhibition in the U.S.

Diana Kingman: Easton Abstract June 3–July 19, 2017

Todd R. Forsgren Northern Saw-whet (Aegolius acadicus), 2013 Collection of the Artist

Diana Kingman was born in Philadelphia (1940) and knew at an early age that she wanted to be an artist. Kingman majored in Art History, including a Junior year in Paris in 1960. Upon return she moved to New York, where she graduated with a degree at Columbia University School of General Studies, then worked at the Bettmann Archive. After travels in East Africa, marriage to a Canadian and two children she enrolled at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts for their four-year program in painting. During art school and for a number of years afterward she worked in a realistic style, painting still lifes, landscapes and the human figure. In the mid-1980s her style evolved into abstract, eventually dropping all references to subject matter, painting in acrylics on paper. Her work has been shown at galleries in New York, Philadelphia, Wilmington, and Lyon, France, and Kingman is represented in a number of corporate and private collections. Since 2004 she and her husband moved to Easton from the Philadelphia area where she actively continues to paint in her home studio.

Annual Members’ Exhibition July 29–September 4 (Labor Day), 2017

Members’ Reception and Judge’s Awards: Friday, July 28, 5:30–7 p.m.

The Academy Art Museum is pleased to present its Annual Members’ Exhibition. This exceptional tradition represents the best of the region’s artists and offers an opportunity to view the creative talents of colleagues and friends. It should be noted that in the last five years, several members have been offered solo exhibitions after having participated in the Members’ Exhibition. The Annual Member’s Exhibition remains one of the Museum’s most popular offerings, providing a venue for our many talented artist members to showcase and sell their works. While updated guidelines are in place to streamline the process, this year’s Annual Member’s Exhibition continues the honored tradition of making the Museum available to all of our members for the exhibition of their artwork.

The Myth Makers in Maryland: The Mighty Merganser Continuing

Artists Donna Dodson and Andy Moerlein (aka the Myth Makers) built one of their iconic sapling sculptures on the Museum’s grounds. Literally speaking, the bird sculpture is based on the Hooded Merganser, a bird which is common in Maryland. Figuratively, however, the artists’ intent is to create a bird sculpture which represents a proud monument to independent thinking and bravery, referencing Eastern Shore native Frederick Douglass.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Open MIC

2nd Monday of each month including:

July 10 (Rebellion) and August 14 (The Future)

Open MIC is a supportive space for our community to share and cultivate the creativity and talents that thrive here. A variety of performances, demonstrations and presentations are welcome. It is open to all ages. Each month will have a topical (and optional) theme to which contributors are encouraged to relate as directly or abstractly as desired. The Museum will provide a PA system, sound engineer, Steinway grand piano and reasonably-priced refreshments. Email RayRemesch@gmail.com for more information.

ARTFUL ADVENTURE TRIP

Maine

July 31-August 5, 2017

The Museum will travel to Maine from and visit the state’s leading museums, including the Portland Museum of Art, the Farnsworth Museum of Art (where former AAM Director Christopher Brownawell serves as Executive Director), the Colby College Museum of Art, the Bowdoin College Art Museum, and more. Led by Director Benjamin Simons and Senior Curator Anke van Wagenberg, participants will enjoy private visits to some of the leading private collections in the region, take in Winslow Homer’s studio at Prouts Neck, and explore the region’s other cultural offerings and fine dining. For further details, or if you are interested in participating, please contact Damika Baker, Director of Development, at dbaker@academyartmuseum.org.

ADULT CLASSES

Workshops

Pastel Summer Workshop: Boats and the Bay

Instructor: Katie Cassidy

1 day Workshop: Saturday July 15, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Cost: $75 Members, $90 Non-members

The Eastern Shore is rich in beautiful scenes on and about the water. This class will go right to the heart of the fundamentals of pastel painting – perceiving and recording the values and color; understanding the properties of light; and drawing skills – with a concentration on this specific subject matter. There will be personal attention to help with each student. Class will work from photos and, if needed, photos will be provided by the instructor.

Drawing

Workshop: Fundamentals of Drawing

Instructor: Katie Cassidy

2 Days: Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Cost: $110 Members, $132 Non-members, plus $15 Materials Fee payable to instructor

This adult class provides first-time/beginning students with a solid foundation in drawing. Working with pencil and charcoal, students learn to use line, value, composition, and perspective. Students also learn to develop the ability to see as artists. Students often repeat Katie’s drawing classes to refine their control of the medium. A good class for all levels including beginners. Minimum of 6 students, maximum of 10.

Private Lessons in Photography or Photoshop

Instructor: George Holzer

Time and number of weeks: variable

Cost: per hour fee

Private lessons in digital photography, Photoshop (Full Version or Elements), and general digital imaging; Shooting pictures and photography principles, Photoshop enhancements and creative uses, specific individual digital projects. Lessons can be tailored to individual needs and time frame. Contact: George Holzer geo@georgeholzer.com or 410.310.2604 (cell)

CHILDREN’S CLASSES/PROGRAMMING

Animal Art Adventures (Including a visit from the Salisbury Zoo!)

Ages 7-13

Instructor: Dawn Malosh

Wednesday-Friday July 5–7, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Cost: $175 Museum members; $185 non-members

This fun and exciting camp offers young artists opportunities to draw, paint and sculpt while discovering the wonders of the animal world. Children will learn realistic art techniques, learn about animal artists of the past, and study a variety of animals through art. Projects will include animal illustrations, mask-making, animal sculptures and much more. On Thursday, July 6, an animal handler from the Salisbury Zoo will bring some exotic live animals for the children to draw.

Puppet-Making Workshop

Ages 6–8

Instructor: Alanna Berman

Monday-Friday, July 10–14, 9:30 a.m.–12:00 noon

Cost: $125 Museum members; $135 non-members

Puppets are part of our lives. Students can learn how they are made at this interactive camp. The camp will get behind the scenes to see how storytelling works and campers will get hands-on experience in creating a puppet and puppet theater and in learning voice acting. On the final day, there will be a grand performance! Campers will take home their puppet and a video of the performance. All materials provided.

Medieval Castles, Art, and All the King’s People

Ages 6–8

Instructor: Alanna Berman

Monday-Friday, July 10–14, 1 p.m.–3 p.m.

Cost: $115 Museum members; $125 non-members

Do you love stories of brave knights, crazy kings and bold princesses? This camp will show children how to role play their favorite characters by creating flags, hats and 3-D castles. Campers will even create the monster their character must vanquish or the mythical creature it will befriend. Parents are invited to the final day where students will present their characters and their stories! All materials provided.

Fun with Tie Dyeing

Ages 11–15

Instructor: Katy Trice

Monday-Thursday, July 10–13, 1 p.m.–3 p.m.

Cost: $135 Museum members; $145 non-members

Students will experiment with resist dyeing, spray and scrunch dyeing, and fold dyeing. On the first two days, they will practice folding, binding and tying small squares of fabric and on the last two days, they will create their own design and dye their tee shirts. Students should wear old clothes or bring a smock. All materials provided. Price includes tee shirt. Shirt size needed from each student.

Papier Mâché Sculpture

Ages:10–13

Instructor: Theresa Schram

Monday-Friday, July 17–21, 10 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Cost: $120 Museum members; $130 non-members

This dynamic and creative class focuses on 3-D papier mâché sculpture. Teaching artist Theresa Schram will show students how to manipulate the materials and create unique pieces of art. Students will complete two projects—a papier mâché animal head using molding templates and a sculpted 3-D animal of their choice. The projects will alternate each day to allow the previous day’s work to dry. The final day will be spent adding paint, fun details and decorations. All materials provided.

Play with Clay

Ages 8-13

Instructor: Dawn Malosh

Monday-Friday, July 24–28, 9:30 a.m.–12:00 noon

Cost: $120 Museum members; $130 non-members

Students will explore sculpting with different types of molding materials. Aspiring sculptors will learn how to work with different types of clays and sculpting tools, while creating whatever interests them and pushing their creative limits. Various types of ceramic clay, Sculpey polymer clay, salt dough, and paper clay will be explored in this exciting 3D art class. All materials provided.

Sumi-e Painting

Ages 8–14 (Adults welcome)

Instructor: Dawn Malosh

Monday-Friday, July 31–August 4, 9:30 a.m.–12:00 noon

Cost: $115 Museum members; $125 non-members

Students in this workshop will learn a unique method to meditate and relax, while painting the “chi” of the nature around them, as Buddhist monks called the Chan did 1000 years ago. This class will teach a simplified version of the traditional meditative Eastern approach and style to nature painting. Participants will learn about traditional Eastern painting media, such as the bamboo brush, sumi-e ink, rice paper and suzuri inkwell. All materials provided. If the weather is nice, we may be able to go outside to do some ink paintings in the Talbot Historical Society Gardens. Signed permission slips will be necessary for this option. Please bring a hat and sunscreen.

Kaleidoscope Summer Arts Camp

Ages 6+

Week #1 Monday-Friday, July 24–28

Instructors: Maria Sage and Theresa Schram

Week # 2 Monday–Friday, July 31–August 4

Instructors: Maria Sage and Theresa Schram

12:30–3:30 p.m. daily each week

Cost: $105 Museum members; $115 non-members per week

This signature multi-media camp will feature opportunities each week to explore and develop projects from observation and imagination. Drawing, painting, sculpture, collage and printmaking may be included. Each week is different. All materials provided. Grand viewing of the week’s projects and party on the last day. Parents are invited!

Fun with Photoshop

Grades 5-9

Instructor: Garnette Hines

Monday-Friday, July 31-August 4, 1 – 3 p.m.

Cost: $140 Museum members; $150 non-members

Easton High School’s digital media specialist, Garnette Hines, teaches students the basics of digital storytelling using the industry-standard Adobe Photoshop. In this class, students will try their hand at Photoshop painting, create mythological creatures, learn how to create animated gifs, and transform photos of themselves to create surreal special effects, such as flying and other superpowers.

Band Camps

Instructor: Ray Remesch Ages: 7-10 years

Dates: June 19-23, July 10-14 and July 31-Aug 4

Ages: 10+ Dates: June 26-30, July 17-21 and August 7-11, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. each day

Fee: $155 Members, $186 Non-members per week

Band Camp is an opportunity for young musicians to practice effective teamwork and creative expression. The daily schedule will include musicianship masterclasses, group improvisation games and rehearsals for a short Friday afternoon concert. This camp is open to singers and all types of instruments including, but not limited to, the guitar, piano/keyboard, violin, percussion, clarinet, sitar and kazoo. Ray Remesch (410) 829-0335 or rayremesch@gmail.com.

Recording Arts Camp

Instructor: Ray Remesch Ages: 9+ Dates: July 24-28 and August 14-18, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. each day

Fee: $155 Members, $186 Non-members per week

The Recording Arts Camp is designed for kids who have an interest in DIY music production and want to professionalize their sound. Campers will learn practical strategies they can use whether they’re recording with a phone, a home computer or in a professional studio. The week’s itinerary includes creative group and individual projects, focused workshops and fun challenges/games. Ray Remesch (410) 829-0335 or rayremesch@gmail.com.

PIANO & GUITAR LESSONS

Piano & Guitar Lessons

Instructor: Raymond Remesh (410) 829-0335

Whether your goal is to audition for a conservatory, lead your family in song during holidays or learn to play the music you love, a personalized music education is one of the most rewarding and enduring investments a person can make for themselves or their child. Contact the instructor directly for lesson schedule and cost.

DANCE

Adult Ballroom & Latin Dance

Amanda Showell (302)-377-3088. www.dancingontheshore.com.

