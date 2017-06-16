Making the Grade: Bruce Valliant Completes Investment Management Seminar

by

By successfully completing Level II of the Institute of Investment Management Consulting Certification Series, Bruce Valliant, was recognized for implementing an institutional investment approach in a team practice. The Institute of Investment Management Consulting was developed to help financial advisors drive success in their consulting practices through educational programs, ongoing communications forums and networking with other financial advisors.

Valliant attended a two day certification program incorporating sophisticated investment management topics, such as optimizing client portfolios and monitoring investment manager performance, and participated in sharing best practices among his peers.

In addition to learning about new investment opportunities, such as blending active and passive investments, Valliant will continue to benefit from the ongoing education and support of the investment and manager research teams. He specializes in asset management and retirement income planning for clients.