Chestertown Office of Coldwell Banker Chesapeake Real Estate Earns the Premier Office Bronze Award

June 14, 2017
The Chestertown Real Estate Varsity Team

This year, the prestigious 2016 Premier Office Bronze Award goes to the Chestertown Office of Coldwell Banker Chesapeake Real Estate. This is the second year this office has received this distinguished award. The Bronze level Coldwell Banker® Premier Office is the highest honor Coldwell Banker offices can earn.  The Chestertown office is located at 114 B Cross Street, Chestertown, MD.  It can be reached at 410-778–0330.  Chesapeake Real Estate has been an affiliate of the Coldwell Banker® system for 7 years.

 

