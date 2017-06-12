The Chuck Redd Quartet at The Mainstay June 24

by

The Chuck Redd Quartet featuring Chuck on vibes and drums and his brother Robert Redd on piano bring classic jazz and a new composition to The Mainstay in Rock Hall, Saturday June 24, 2017 at 8 p.m.

This sterling jazz quartet fronted by vibraphonist Chuck Redd and featuring his brother Robert Redd on piano will play a broad selection of old and new songs. Chuck and Robert are favorites at The Mainstay but The Brothers Redd haven’t played together for a while as Robert has been touring with the Duke Ellington Orchestra.

The Redds reunion at The Mainstay will include a selection of classics by Gershwin, Harold Arlen, Frank Loesser, Cole Porter and of course, Duke Ellington! They will also perform Chuck Redd’s new original composition ” A Groove For Gail” that he premiered at Jazz at Lincoln Center in April.

Chuck Redd is known internationally as a performer on drums and vibraphone. He began recording and touring the globe when he joined the Charlie Byrd Trio at the age of 21 and was a member of the Great Guitars (Barney Kessel, Byrd and Herb Ellis). To his credit are 25 European tours and six tours of Japan. He served as Artist-In-Residence at The Smithsonian Jazz Café in Washington, DC from 2004-2008.

He was featured vibraphonist with the Mel Torme All-Star Jazz Quintet from 1991 until 1996. Ira Gitler of Jazz Times said of his in New York with Torme,: “Redd’s vibes were equally notable for vigor and melodiousness.” Jazz Times also has praised Redd’s vibes work as “Exquisite!” The Washington Post and Hot House magazine recently admired his “melodic sparkle.”

Chuck is featured on over 75 recordings including “When Redd is Blue” a collaboration with Robert Redd, featuring saxophonist Harry Allen. Chuck’s recent release, “The Common Thread” features Mickey Roker, Bob Cranshaw, Houston Person and Rossano Sportiello.

Redd frequently performs in New York City and tours nationally at festivals and clubs. He is on the faculty at The University of Maryland School of Music and presents master classes, workshops and lectures around the country.

Robert Redd is a current member with The Duke Ellington Orchestra, performing throughout the U.S. and abroad. He was a member of the late Keter Betts’ trio for 13 years and continues to be pianist and leader for the Wolf Trap Jazz Trio which was started by Betts.

From 1995-1998, he was pianist and musical director for singer/songwriter Kenny Rankin. He worked frequently as a member of the Charlie Byrd Trio, and appears on Charlie’s last recording, “For Louis”. Other recent recordings include “Bouquet Chorale” (Summit Records) featuring Marty Nau and legendary saxophonist Phil Woods and “When Redd is Blue”, co-led with his brother, Chuck.

He performs often with the Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Orchestra and is a featured artist every year at the W.C. Handy Music Festival in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. Robert also plays with the Brooks Tegler Trio, which performs every Sunday evening at The Irish Inn in Glen Echo, Md., one of the longest running jazz gigs in the D.C. area.

Admission is $20 if purchased in advance and $23 at the door. Information and advance ticket sales are available on the Mainstay’s website. If you would rather pay at the door, you can make a reservation by calling 410-639-9133 and pay by cash or check at the door.