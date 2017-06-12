J.R.’s Expanding to Smyrna

The Lemon Leaf and J.R.’s Past Time Pup will soon be entertaining customers in Smyrna, Del. J.R. Alfree, who owns and operates the popular Chestertown restaurant and bar will be expanding his operation to the Inn at Duck Creek in Smyrna, according to a story in Delaware Online today.
