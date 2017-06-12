Fifteen Graduate from Kent School

by

On Friday, June 9, Kent School celebrated its 48th graduation ceremony and honored the accomplishments of the Class of 2017. The fifteen members of the Class of 2017 were recognized for their academic, athletic, artistic and moral excellence.

The ceremony began with a welcome and remarks by Nancy Mugele, Head of School at Kent School. In her remarks, Mugele praised the Class of 2017 for their strong sense of community, their Kent School spirit and their willingness to embrace new challenges. She said, “Recent studies claim that two-thirds of you will most likely hold jobs which have not yet been invented. There is a whole new world waiting for you and I know you will be ready. Kent School has given you an extraordinary foundation and instilled in you a love of learning – a love I hope will last you a lifetime. We have taught you how to think for yourself and how to ask questions. You have learned many lessons outside of the classroom as well and have grown into empathetic, honorable and responsible citizens for our diverse world. I could not be more proud.”

Awards presented to students on graduation day include the Brian B. Kane Scholarship which is presented to a seventh-grade student who maintains a determined effort to produce quality school work. The person has an attitude that is helpful, cooperative and responsible. The seventh-grade student recognized for embodying those characteristics was Danielle Simmons.

Eighth Grade student Evan LaPointe was presented with The American Legion Americanism Award. The Americanism Award is presented by Rock Hall Post 228 Legion to the student who exhibits courage, honor, leadership, patriotism, scholarship, and service.

The Joan C. Merriken Award for Literature is named for Kent School’s founding Headmistress and was presented by Ms. Merriken’s daughter Susan Haggerty. This award is presented to the eighth-grade student who demonstrates a love of reading, an appreciation of and sensitivity to the writer’s art and ability to respond to literature on an intellectual as well as an emotional level. In addition, the 2017 recipient used the reading experience to inspire her own writing with clarity, depth, and style far beyond her years. Audrey Betley was the recipient of this award.

The Osprey Award is given in recognition of the student who best represents the most positive qualities of leadership and excellence to the Kent School Community. This contribution can take many forms: athletic, artistic, academic or personal. In presenting the Osprey Award, Eighth Grade Teacher and Director of Technology Jim Landskroener said, “This year’s recipient has been extremely compassionate and supportive of his peers. In addition, he has become an outstanding leader. In his athletic endeavors, he leads by example and encourages his teammates to strive for greatness. It is our pleasure to present the 2017 Osprey Award to Campbell Parkhurst.”

The Kent School Faculty Award is given to a student who demonstrated outstanding personal growth and showed constant and genuine support of his or her classmates. Through consistent, positive contributions to the school community, the recipient of this award makes Kent School a better place, and the faculty is always grateful to have such a student among our graduates. Considering these exceptional personal traits, this year it was most appropriate to recognize two extraordinary graduates for this award: Kayla Flood and James Fordi.

From time to time, the Board of Trustees presents the Navigator Award to a member or members of the school community. According to the Trustee by-laws “The Navigator Award is presented to an individual who has made a special contribution of time, talent or treasure to Kent School over a sustained period of time, made a difference in the educational experience of a range of Kent School students and supports the school mission to help each student reach their full promise.” This year, The Board presented the Navigator Award to Tricia Cammerzell and Jim Landskroener.

For more information about Kent School visit www.kentschool.org or call 410-778-4100 ext. 110. Kent School, located on the bank of the Chester River in historic Chestertown, is an independent day school serving girls and boys from Preschool through Grade 8. The School’s mission is to guide students in realizing their potential for academic, artistic, athletic, and moral excellence. The school’s family-oriented, supportive, student-centered environment fosters the growth of honorable, responsible citizens for our country and our diverse world.