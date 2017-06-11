Maryland Health Care Commission Public Hearing Notice

by

The purpose of the public hearings is to gather input from residents about health and health care in their communities. The Rural Health Care Delivery Work Group will use community input from these hearings to develop an approach to improve health and well-being for the Mid-Shore and other rural communities in Maryland. Members of the Rural Health Work Group, staff of MHCC, and our research team will attend the hearings.

Public Hearing Structure

When speaking, please introduce yourself and limit your comments to no more than 3 minutes.

Agenda

Welcome – Hearing Officer

Summary of the Work Group charge and Study structure – MHCC Staff

Comments by community residents (100 minutes).

Please address the following issues in your comments:

Community health strengths

o What contributes to health and well-being in your community?

– Identify any programs or services that work well to support health and well-being

Health challenges faced by the community

o What are some of the challenges that your community faces in being healthy?

– E.g. access to care, workforce, transportation, insurance coverage, wellness programs, behavioral health, economic challenges, etc.

Identify what is important to you for community health

o If you had to pick one issue that would improve the health and well-being of your community, which issue would you address?

o What change/improvement would have the greatest impact in improving the health of your community?

Conclusion and wrap up (5 minutes) — Hearing Officer

Locations and Times

Public hearings will be held in each of the Mid-Shore counties at the following location, date and time:

Queen Anne’s County Tuesday, June 6th 6:00pm – 8:00pm Queen Anne’s County Complex Planning Commission Room 110 Vincit Street Centreville, MD 21617

Talbot County Monday, June 12th 6:30pm – 8:30pm Talbot County Community Center Wye Oak Room 10028 Ocean Gateway Easton, Maryland

Caroline County Tuesday, June 13th 6:30pm-8:30pm Denton Elementary School

300 Sharp Road

Denton, Maryland

There is no registration for these hearings. Residents seeking to speak at the hearings may contact MHCC. Residents can also provide written comments to MHCC staff by email or mail up to two weeks following the public hearings.

MHCC Contact Information

Maryland Health Care Commission

4160 Patterson Avenue

Baltimore, MD 21215

410.764.3284

Erin Dorrien, Chief, Government & Public Affairs, erin.dorrien@maryland.gov

Kathy Ruben, Center for Health Care Facilities Planning and Development, kathleen.ruben@maryland.gov

Resources

Additional information and resources are posted to the Maryland Health Care Commission

website (http://mhcc.maryland.gov/) under the MHCC quick links to “Workgroups”