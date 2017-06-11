Kent Democrats to Hear Watermen’s Role in the Chesapeake Environment

by

The Democratic Club of Kent County invites residents to its monthly meeting in a new location — Waterman’s Restaurant, 21055 E. Sharp St. in Rock Hall.

According to a news release, attendees will hear from a representative of the Maryland Waterman’s Association about the group’s work in Annapolis to balance environmental responsibility with the needs of Maryland’s watermen.

Ron Fithian, Rock Hall Town Manager and Kent County Commissioner, will make opening remarks on this important and historic Maryland profession.

Doors open 5:30 p.m. for a meal, with a brief business meeting at 6:45 and the main program starting at 7 p.m.