Auditions for “Doubt” at Church Hill Theatre

Church Hill Theatre will hold auditions for Doubt, a Parable on Saturday, June 24 (1:30 to 3:00 pm), Monday, June 26 (6:00 to 8:30 pm), and Wednesday, June 28 (6:00 to 8:30 pm). Directed by Michael Whitehill, Doubt opens on September 9, 2017 and will run for three weekends.

Doubt, a Parable, written by John Patrick Shanley, won the 2005 Pulitzer Prize for drama. The memorable film version starring Philip Seymour Hoffman and Meryl Streep was nominated for several Academy Awards. Set in 1964 at a Church School in the Bronx, the play examines faith and how far one is willing to go in the name of Truth. As director Whitehill notes, it is a life lesson for the pious and a warning against unfounded moral certainty.

The roles and approximate ages in Doubt are:

Father Brendan Flynn—late 30s

Sister Aloysius Beauvier—50s, 60s

Sister James—20s

Mrs. Muller—African American, mid 30s

Doubt, a Parable will challenge actors to look inside themselves for the performances they know they can give, and CHT auditions are a safe place to explore these strong roles. Director Whitehill will ask actors to do cold readings from the script, take some direction and practice movement exercises. As always, CHT invites both experienced and new actors to audition, and also encourages volunteers interested in production and back-stage positions to attend. Whitehill is currently seeking a stage manager, an assistant to the director and a dramaturg. Contact him by phone at (443) 988-1947 or email at kayak@atlanticbb.net if you any questions about the play or his production.