Editorial: The Death of the Chester 5 and the Birth of a New Cinema?

June 9, 2017 by 4 Comments
At last count, approximately 22,000 readers have read our Chestertown Spy’s “breaking news” story that the Chester 5 Theatres had closed their doors. While the Spy has had similarly high readership for other top stories, this particular article, and the size of its audience, clearly hit a nerve.

Undoubtedly, one of the major reasons for interest is the obvious and rather depressing fact that when a town loses its movie theater it’s a really big deal. While it may not rise to the level of losing a hospital, it is the kind of simple amenity in a rural setting that demonstrates a certain quality of life. But it also is one that offers the community considerable cost savings and the hassle of driving an hour or more to see a movie.

And with this kind of news, there is no significant consolation that it’s not anyone’s fault; that Chestertown has just experienced a trend found throughout the country, that small house movie theaters failing as the result of internet competition and the invention of the binge-watching miniseries format. All that seems reasonable until that trend hits your town.

But with every disappointment comes a new opportunity, as they say in the movies.

The absence of the Chester 5 may be regrettable, but it does not mean the end of cinema in Kent County. In fact, it opens the door for perhaps a much more creative and sustainable concept that could more accurately reflect the community’s more diverse tastes in film.

With the student audience at Washington College nine months out of the year, a retirement population that grew up watching the movies, and no competing film outlet closer than Middletown, there would appear to be an opening for someone willing to take the plunge. The economic benefits go well beyond the price of tickets and popcorn; movie-goers are likely to grab a slice of pizza or a sandwich at a local shop before or after the movie. And of course the theater’s employees will spend their salaries in local businesses. Like any successful business, it helps the whole community.

Could it not be possible for  Washington College, RiverArts, the Garfield, and other individuals and entities who share a passion and need for film programming to cooperatively find some permanent venue that could be transformed into a state-of-the-art cinematic experience?  And might that venue be strategically placed to have a high economic impact with lowest overhead?

Perhaps not too wild a dream?

 

 

 

 

  1. Kate Livie says:
    June 9, 2017 at 12:51 PM

    “Could it not be possible for Washington College, RiverArts, the Garfield, and other individuals and entities who share a passion and need for film programming to cooperatively find some permanent venue that could be transformed into a state-of-the-art cinematic experience? And might that venue be statistically placed to have a high economic impact with lowest overhead?”

    Does it really need to be? Perhaps rather than cast this as a potential endeavor benefiting ‘fans of cinema,’ requiring ‘state of the art facilities,’ why not approach it as a fun, creative local business opportunity? The town of Biddeford, Maine has a movie theater that shows reruns of classics, some art films as well as new releases, and serves beer and more substantial food. They have pinball in the foyer and in many ways reflect a synthesis of how we watch movies now- comfortably, with snacks, drinks, and other entertainments that nearby cater to the standards (and budgets) of a small town.

    The reality is we may have to compromise our big box movie theater standards in favor of a less eye-popping viewing experience in favor of something quirky, creative, and local. A redux or followup to the Chester 5 won’t be a mini-IMAX, or a even a scale version of Middletown. It needs to be something unique since it will never be able to compete a huge multi-plex theater.And rather than outsource this to organizations for whom movie entertainment of the popular variety is not their mission, I would love to see this fresh business opportunity (and apparently a much desired amenity) go to a scrappy upstart, ready to re-conceptualize what a small town picture show looks like for today’s Chestertown.

    But the jist of your editorial is right on the money— a movie theater is the core of American small town life, an anchor since the days of vaudeville troops, when a community’s Opera House was a hallmark of civilized society’s arrival in the frontier. And I, for one, will sadly miss the cool comfort of a dark, air-conditioned theater in the sweltering Eastern Shore summer, escaping the heat and reality, if only for a few hours.

  2. Eleanor Altman says:
    June 9, 2017 at 3:18 PM

    . . . and Chestertown is desperate for more space for cultural and arts events. It would be a dream come true to find the capital to transform the movie theater into an appealing space for documentaries, independent, experimental, and old and new popular films AND for holding Chestertown’s many cultural and arts groups’ programs and events. Free and easy parking would be a plus. I hope The Spy is right that this is not too wild a dream!

  3. Garret falcone says:
    June 9, 2017 at 3:33 PM

    Amen to the editorial and the reply!
    Yes its hard to compete with the big theaters and netflix at home…
    However that can’t compete with the emotional experience of being with other moviegoers ..
    The laughs are louder and the tears are stronger when you are together…

