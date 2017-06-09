Editorial: The Death of the Chester 5 and the Birth of a New Cinema?

by

At last count, approximately 22,000 readers have read our Chestertown Spy’s “breaking news” story that the Chester 5 Theatres had closed their doors. While the Spy has had similarly high readership for other top stories, this particular article, and the size of its audience, clearly hit a nerve.

Undoubtedly, one of the major reasons for interest is the obvious and rather depressing fact that when a town loses its movie theater it’s a really big deal. While it may not rise to the level of losing a hospital, it is the kind of simple amenity in a rural setting that demonstrates a certain quality of life. But it also is one that offers the community considerable cost savings and the hassle of driving an hour or more to see a movie.

And with this kind of news, there is no significant consolation that it’s not anyone’s fault; that Chestertown has just experienced a trend found throughout the country, that small house movie theaters failing as the result of internet competition and the invention of the binge-watching miniseries format. All that seems reasonable until that trend hits your town.

But with every disappointment comes a new opportunity, as they say in the movies.

The absence of the Chester 5 may be regrettable, but it does not mean the end of cinema in Kent County. In fact, it opens the door for perhaps a much more creative and sustainable concept that could more accurately reflect the community’s more diverse tastes in film.

With the student audience at Washington College nine months out of the year, a retirement population that grew up watching the movies, and no competing film outlet closer than Middletown, there would appear to be an opening for someone willing to take the plunge. The economic benefits go well beyond the price of tickets and popcorn; movie-goers are likely to grab a slice of pizza or a sandwich at a local shop before or after the movie. And of course the theater’s employees will spend their salaries in local businesses. Like any successful business, it helps the whole community.

Could it not be possible for Washington College, RiverArts, the Garfield, and other individuals and entities who share a passion and need for film programming to cooperatively find some permanent venue that could be transformed into a state-of-the-art cinematic experience? And might that venue be strategically placed to have a high economic impact with lowest overhead?

Perhaps not too wild a dream?