National Music Festival – A Musical Feast! – Photo Gallery

It’s here again! The National Music Festival has begun its seventh season here in Chestertown, bringing a garden of musical delights for young and old. Sunday evening saw the opening concert with the Fiddlesticks Orchestra joining the Chester River Youth Chorale to show what they had learned this past year. The Brass Band added to the fanfare. Now there are two weeks of concerts and free rehearsals to attend.

On Monday evening, there was the traditional community, meet-n-greet potluck at Dave Keating’ K&L garage. This potluck, to me, is symbolic of how Chestertown and Kent County has responded to the National Music Festival. They love it. Individuals, businesses, organizations, churches – so many have volunteered, helped as cooks, drivers, hosts, provided concert venues, offered discounts, etc. Sacred Heart Catholic Church made special floral decorations for their doors to welcome the musicians for the concerts held in the church on June 8 & 9. The hospitality committee ran fundraisers before the festival and provided beverages and snacks for rehearsals during the festival. Redner’s grocery store gave multiple cases of water and many restaurants offered discounts.

