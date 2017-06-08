You are here: Home / Archives / National Music Festival – A Musical Feast! – Photo Gallery

National Music Festival – A Musical Feast! – Photo Gallery

June 8, 2017
It’s here again!  The National Music Festival has begun its seventh season here in Chestertown, bringing a garden of musical delights for young and old.   Sunday evening saw the opening concert with the Fiddlesticks Orchestra joining the Chester River Youth Chorale to show what they had learned this past year.  The Brass Band added to the fanfare.  Now there are two weeks of concerts and free rehearsals to attend.

On Monday evening, there was the traditional community, meet-n-greet potluck at Dave Keating’ K&L garage.  This potluck, to me, is symbolic of how Chestertown and Kent County has responded to the National Music Festival.  They love it.  Individuals, businesses, organizations, churches – so many have volunteered, helped as cooks, drivers, hosts, provided concert venues, offered discounts, etc.  Sacred Heart Catholic Church made special floral decorations for their doors to welcome the musicians for the concerts held in the church on June 8 & 9.  The hospitality committee ran fundraisers before the festival and provided beverages and snacks for rehearsals during the festival.   Redner’s grocery store gave multiple cases of water and many restaurants offered discounts.

We’ll be posting pictures here as the festival goes along and adding names.  So come back again or send us your favorite photos from the festival and we’ll post as many as we can.

Michael Sawzin, NMF Youth Director, with Caitlin Patton, NMF Executive Director, celebrating the beginning of the festival at Decker Theater on Washington College campus.

Conductor and Artistic Director of the NMF, Richard Rosenberg, conducted the world premiere of Rosenberg’s edition of “Transfigured Night” by Schonberg.  First violin on left.

Festival String Orchestra on Tuesday evening, 6th of June, 2017, just after “Transfigured Night”.

Flute and percussion mentors, Wed evening concert 7th of June 2017

Clarinet mentor, Wed evening concert 7th of June 2017

Wed evening concert 7th of June 2017

Wed evening concert 7th of June 2017

Wed evening concert 7th of June 2017

Wed evening concert 7th of June 2017

Wed evening concert 7th of June 2017

Closeup of the floral “logo” on the doors of Sacred Heart Church on High Street.

The doors of Sacred Heart Church on High Street with the NMF logo in flowers!

Caitlin Patton, Executive Director of the NMF with her mother, Bonnie Keating, who, like her daughter, is also a talented singer.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Caitlin & Richard

 

 

 

Caitlin & Richard – Wed 7 June 2017

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

