Ken & Brad Kolodner Quartet at the Mainstay – Friday, June 16

The Ken and Brad Kolodner Quartet brings a rich sophisticated take on old-time fiddle music to The Mainstay in Rock Hall, MD on Friday, June 16, 2017, at 8:00 p.m. Admission is $15 if purchased in advance and $18 at the door. Information and advance ticket sales are available at the Mainstay’s website. Reservations to pay at the door can be made by calling 410-639-9133.

Regarded as one of the most influential hammered dulcimer players and old-time fiddlers in North America, Baltimore’s Ken Kolodner has joined forces with his son Brad Kolodner, a rising star in the clawhammer banjo world who also plays with the increasingly well-known band Charm City Junction. Together, they create their own brand of driving, innovative, tasteful and unique interpretations of traditional and original fiddle tunes and songs.

Ken and Brad Kolodner play frequently as a duo and are often joined by bassist Alex Lacquement, known for his work with Charm City Junction and with the Bumper Jacksons. For this engagement, they will be joined by Rachel Eddy, a former member of the old-time supergroup Uncle Earl, on fiddle, guitar, and vocals. Together they weave a mesmerizing soundscape that pushes the boundaries of the old-time tradition into uncharted territory.

Ken Kolodner taught himself to play the fiddle in the 60s and the hammered dulcimer followed shortly thereafter. He is a founding member of the world folk music trio Helicon with Chris Norman and Robin Bullock.

Born in 1990, Brad grew up around his father’s music. It was only a matter of time before he picked up an instrument. In the summer of 2007, Brad took an introductory banjo class at a music camp in Maine. He was instantly hooked.

When they started playing together, they initially expected they would focus primarily on the fiddle and banjo combination, the classic pairing in old-time music. They experimented with the hammered dulcimer and banjo pairing and found that they could create a new sound. They have a creative bond and danceable groove that is unmistakable.

The duo started performing regularly in 2009. Their recordings, Otter Creek, and Skipping Rocks have charted near the top 10 on both the Folk-DJ and the Roots Music charts.

The Mainstay (Home of Musical Magic) is the friendly informal storefront performing arts center on Rock Hall’s old time Main Street. It is a 501(c)(3), nonprofit dedicated to the arts, serving Rock Hall, MD, and the surrounding region. It is committed to presenting local, regional and national level talent, at a reasonable price, in an almost perfect acoustic setting. Wine, beer, sodas, and snacks are available at the bar.

The Mainstay is supported by ticket sales, fundraising including donations from friends and audience members and an operating grant from the Maryland State Arts Council.

The Mainstay sells advance tickets online through Instant Seats. Information and advance ticket sales are available on the Mainstay’s website. Follow the Buy Tickets link to buy tickets at the advance price.

