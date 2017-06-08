Doris Allen Tate Earns CRNP to Become Advanced Care Practitioner

by

Doris Allen Tate, formerly lead diabetes educator for the UM Center for Diabetes and Endocrinology, recently became a certified registered nurse practitioner (CRNP) and has joined forces with Faustino Macuha, Jr., MD and nurse practitioners Anna Antwi and Bobbi Atkinson as an advanced care provider for diabetes and endocrinology patients.

Tate joined the Center in 2013 and in 2014, completed her BSN from Wilmington University. She was awarded her MSN, Adult Gerontology Nurse Practitioner in 2016. As lead diabetes educator, she has taught diabetes self-management classes and worked with patients one-on-one to help them avoid complications and manage their diabetes for optimal wellness. Tate, who resides in Easton,and her fellow diabetes educators — Karen Canter, Karen Hollis, Mary King, Chrissy Nelson and Renee Woodward — also host monthly diabetes support groups in Cambridge, Chestertown, Denton and Easton.

Prior to joining the Center for Diabetes & Endocrinology, Tate served Choptank Community Health System as a diabetes educator for six years. “I am thrilled to be able to provide advanced diabetes care in my new role in the Center,” she says.“In addition, I’m continuing to lead the Denton diabetes support group, which meets the first Wednesday evening of every month at St. Luke’s Church in Denton.”

For information regarding the services of the UM Center for Diabetes & Endocrinology, call 410-822-1000, ext. 5757.

