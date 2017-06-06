Pastel, Photography, Talavera & Windchime Workshops on Offer at RiverArts

by

The new ArtsAlive! RiverArts Education Center and Clay Studio are hosting a variety of summer workshops that are sure to pique your interest – and perhaps house guests and visiting family as well. Subjects range from Digital SLR camera basics to film making, painting pastels from photographs, to creating Talavera style beads and even wind chimes for your back patio.

Want to learn how to use that fancy camera you have and take pictures you will be proud to hang on your wall? Award winning photographer Bob Miller will teach a 4-week course, Wednesdays, June 14 – July 5, entitle Digital SLR Basics.

More interested in creating a video? Backpack Film making, Saturday, July 15, is a hands-on, one day workshop that will give an overview of tools used when shooting a video. No previous experience necessary. Three video cameras will be available for use during the class.

June 14- 16, instructor Mary Pritchard will unlock the secrets to success in Painting Pastels from Photographs. This workshop is for advanced beginners through experienced pastellists.

RiverArts Clay Studio potters are offering a number of special topic workshops in addition to the regularly scheduled potter’s wheel courses. There are two Talavera decorating workshops with Instructor Fredy Granillo, one for beaded jewelry – June 17, and one for Bisque ware – July 1.

Potter Dianna Frymiare will teach participants how to create, decorate and glaze a wind chime in Blowin’ in the Wind; dates for this 2-week class are July 5 and 19.

For more information and to register for these classes and others visit the RiverArts website and click on Education, email info@chestertownriverarts.org, or call RiverArts at 410 778 6300.