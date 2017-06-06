Nearly New Shop Father’s Day Raffle

by

The Nearly New Shop is selling tickets for their Father’s Day raffle. The raffle prize will include a dark gray cashmere men’s sweater, with retail tags attached for $300, and a $25 gift certificate to Lemon Leaf Café.

Tickets are priced at $2.00 and may be purchased at the Chester River Hospital Center Auxiliary Gift Shop at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown and the Nearly New Shop, located at 320 High Street in Chestertown. All proceeds from the raffle will benefit the UM Shore Medical Center in Chestertown.

The drawing for the sweater and gift card will be on June 30. For more information, call Molly Streit, manager, at 410-778-7668, ext. 2351 or Sue Edson, president, Chester River Hospital Center Auxiliary, 410-348-2159. All sales conducted by the Chester River Hospital Auxiliary are for the benefit of programs, services, equipment and patient care at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.