“Build a Better World” Summer Reading Program at Kent County Public Library

Kent County Public Library’s summer reading game is back with new ways to earn points and prizes! The Kickoff week is Monday, June 26-Saturday, July 1. This year’s theme is “Build a Better World” and will feature programs where kids can construct, create, build their brains, and expand how they understand the world.

For the first-time ever, KCPL’s summer reading game will be available online and on mobile devices through our Beanstack app, as well as the familiar paper gameboard. Whether they stick with paper or go digital, kids can collect library points for each activity they complete and redeem them for a variety of prizes, including books, art supplies, Orioles and Shorebirds baseball tickets, gift cards, and more.

During the kickoff week, join us for a spectacular martial arts presentation by Dance Warriors, a group specializing in capoeira, on Wednesday, June 28th at 1 pm at our Rock Hall Branch and at 6 pm in Chestertown. We’ll also be creating Build a Better World summer swag on Thursday, June 29th at 4 pm in Chestertown and Friday, June 30th at 4 pm at our North County Branch.

As part of a special initiative of KCPL’s newly formed Teen Advisory Board, we will be offering writing workshops for teens throughout the month of July, starting on Saturday, July 1st. Registration is required for these free workshops.

The summer reading game is open to children and teens of all age. Registration will begin the week of June 19. And, back by popular demand, all children’s books and audiobooks that are checked out between June 1st and September 1st will be fine free!

KCPL’s 2017 summer reading program is sponsored in large part by a grant from the PNC Foundation, which is continually supportive of children’s programming in the community. For more information or to register for the teen writing workshops, please call 410.778.3636 or visit Kent County Library website and choose “Summer Reading” under the “Events & Classes” tab.

