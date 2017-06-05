Lost Dog Alert: Gus is Missing in Quaker Neck

The family dog of Jon and Beverly Jones has gone missing in Quaker Neck. Gus went missing on May 31. He is a black lab and golden retriever mix. He is six years old, about 80 lbs. and very calm and friendly.
He is unaltered and does not have a chip. Please call on cell: 443-480-3377 or landline: 410-778-1536 if you find him or with info. There is a $500 reward with no questions asked.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.