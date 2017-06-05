Kent & Queen Anne Soroptimists Picnic June 19

The Soroptimist International of Kent and Queen Anne’s Counties held a “Meet and Greet” at the Chesapeake Bank & Trust in Chestertown.on June 2.
Our next meeting will be on Monday, June 19 at 6 pm at the Amy Lynn Ferris Adult Activities Center in Chestertown. We will have a picnic before our meeting. For more information, contact Connie at 410-708-5352. If you would like to meet our members and learn more about our organization and our activities, please attend.
