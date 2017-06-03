League of Women Voters of Maryland to hold 2017 Convention in Chestertown

by

The League of Women Voters of Kent County will host the 2017 League of Women Voters of Maryland Annual State Convention at Washington College June 9th -June 11th 2017. League members will participate in a variety of workshops and meetings designed to help local Leagues provide services to their communities and to set the agenda and goals for the coming year. William Pickrum, President of the Kent County Commission, will welcome convention participants. Shelia Bair, President of Washington College, will present the Keynote Address “Ban the Debt: Rebuild the Middle Class; Winning at the Game of Loans” for the Saturday evening banquet. Convention attendees will also have the opportunity to go on a Sunset Cruise on the Chester River Packet, enjoy a waterside picnic on the bay and sample the many offerings of the National Music Festival.

