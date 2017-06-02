Instructions For Life Lecture Featured at UU Church Starting Sunday

by

On Sunday, June 4, at 10 a.m., Mr. Dick Hawkins will lead a discussion entitled “Instructions for Life” for the Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River, 914 Gateway Dr., Chestertown. Dick will start off our Summer Sunday Discussion by leading a dialog entitled “Instructions For Life,” based on wisdom from the Dalai Lama. Please come and help discuss the Dalia Lama’s suggestions for living life.

Join us for this thoughtful discussion; all are welcome. For more information visit our webpage, www.uuchesterriver.org.