Dalai Lama’s “Instructions for Life”

On Sunday, June 4, at 10 a.m., Mr. Dick Hawkins will lead a discussion entitled “Instructions for Life” for the Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River, 914 Gateway Dr., Chestertown. Dick will start off our Summer Sunday Discussion by leading a dialog entitled “Instructions For Life,” based on wisdom from the Dalai Lama. Please come and help discuss the Dalia Lama’s suggestions for living life.

Our mission is to foster liberal religious ideals through public worship, study, service and fellowship; to provide a public forum to address religious, ethical and moral issues; to support individual freedom of belief and caring human relationships; to become an intentionally diverse community; to engage in promoting a just and humane social order.

Join us for this thoughtful discussion, Sunday, June 4, at 10:00 am. All are welcome. For more information visit our webpage.