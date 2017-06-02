Echo Hill Outdoor School – An Intern’s Snapshot

by

Eden Ettenger arrived at Echo Hill Outdoor School in August of 2016 and seamlessly stepped into the role of Intern. Hailing from Malibu, California with over eight years of residential camp experience in the Southern Sierras, Eden brought her genuine desire to make everyone feel important and included. Her spirit and natural ability to put a smile on everyone’s face combined with possessing an incredible musical talent, placed Eden into the heart of our mission immediately.

During Eden’s three month internship with EHOS, she became immersed in every aspect of our instructional classes, residential life, and recreational activities.

Eden asserted her passion for videography in long hours spent on a special project as a contribution to our program.

“Working for EHOS not only sparked my curiosity to delve deeper into the exploration of our world, but also my love for sharing this passion with our younger generations. EHOS is a magical place that everyone needs; it is a family and community that provides a space for learning, growing, and most of all, playing.” -Eden Ettenger

It is with deep respect, admiration, and appreciation that we introduce Eden Ettenger’s snapshot video of life as she saw it at Echo Hill Outdoor School.

We extend a special thank you to one of Eden’s co-workers and mentors, James Stankewicz, for his original musical score and accompaniment with the video.