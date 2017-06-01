Chestertown Doctor Opens MDVIP-Affiliated Primary Care Practice

by

MDVIP , the national leader in affordable personalized healthcare, announced Tuesday that Elizabeth A. Reetz, M.D. , has opened an MDVIP-affiliated primary care practice in Chestertown, to deliver a better healthcare experience with an emphasis on prevention, not just the treatment of illness. Board certified in family medicine, Dr. Reetz joins more than 40 MDVIP affiliates in Maryland.

“As a primary care physician, my goal is to help patients achieve their best health, while also treating complex medical issues as they arise,” said Dr. Reetz. “With MDVIP, I now have the time and resources to build stronger relationships with my patients and a have a greater impact on their overall health and well-being.”

MDVIP-affiliated physicians have significantly smaller practices, which allows them to spend more time with each patient and provide highly individualized primary care compared to traditional practices.

For an annual membership fee, each patient receives the MDVIP Wellness Program, a comprehensive yearly health assessment that includes advanced diagnostic tests and health screenings to give a more complete view of the patient's overall health. Using the results, physicians provide one-on-one coaching and tools to help patients make healthier lifestyle choices, prevent disease and achieve their personal wellness goals.

American Journal of Managed Care . This significant reduction in hospitalizations yielded a $300-million savings for Medicare in one year. Readmission rates for Medicare patients suffering heart attack, congestive heart failure and pneumonia were dramatically lower than readmission rates for non-MDVIP Medicare patients. Published research supports the MDVIP model. Medicare patients in MDVIP-affiliated practices were admitted to the hospital 79 percent less than patients in traditional practices, and commercial patients were in the hospital 72 percent less, according to an study . This significant reduction in hospitalizations yielded asavings for Medicare in one year. Readmission rates for Medicare patients suffering heart attack, congestive heart failure and pneumonia were dramatically lower than readmission rates for non-MDVIP Medicare patients.

Other benefits of an MDVIP-affiliated practice include same- or next-day appointments that start on time and last an average of 30 minutes. Physicians are reachable 24/7 by cell phone. If patients have an emergent need while traveling, their physician can help arrange care with a local hospital, pharmacy or doctor, which may include an MDVIP-affiliated physician. Demonstrating the value of the MDVIP model, patient satisfaction and annual membership renewals consistently exceed 90 percent.

Dr. Reetz received her medical degree from Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia. She completed her internship and residency in Family Medicine at Franklin Square Hospital Center in Baltimore. She received the William Reichel Award for Excellence in Geriatrics in 2010 and the Holcomb Award for Excellence in Pediatrics in 2008.