Small Gifts, Big Impact: Horizons Raises over $10,000 on Giving Day

Horizons of Kent and Queen Anne’s—a summer academic and cultural enrichment program for students with limited economic means—announced on Tuesday that they raised over $10,000 in the nationwide Horizons Giving Day on May 17.

Thanks to the generous donations of many local supporters, Horizons will be able to expand the number of at-risk children served in its critical summer program in Kent and Queen Anne’s counties.

“Horizons Giving Day allows us to raise both awareness and donations to help us expand the number of at-risk children we serve,” said Bob Parks, Horizons’ Executive Director. “Small gifts make a big impact, and we appreciate each and every donation we receive.”

Many low-income kids experience the academic “summer slide” when the school year is over. Often, it is a predictor of truancy, high school drop-out rates—and worse. Bottom line, these children suffer an achievement gap that’s hard to recover from. Horizons changes all that. Through its six-week summer program focusing on both academics and critical life skills, Horizons changes the academic trajectory of low-income students—and ultimately changes their lives.

Since 1995, the Horizons summer learning program has served hundreds of Kent and Queen Anne’s County children at or below the poverty level, as part of a growing national initiative to reduce the summer slide. The six-week program headquartered at Radcliffe Creek School in Chestertown, The Gunston School in Centreville, and Washington College in Chestertown serves 160 kids from kindergarten through eighth grade. Horizons of Kent and Queen Anne’s is one of 51 affiliates of the Horizons National summer learning program. The summer program employs an experiential model of teaching that focuses on reading, writing, and math. Students not only improve academically, but learn to swim and participate in activities that foster creativity, confidence, citizenship, and good health.

