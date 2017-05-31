Save the Date: Montessori School Sponsors Family Fun Day June 4

by

Save the date! The Friendship Montessori School is hosting their 2nd annual Family Fun Day at Crow Farm on Sunday June 4th, 2017 Children can enjoy hayrides, live music, food, and games while adults try free wine tastings. And all proceeds will support Friendship Montessori School. Not a bad deal.



Crow Farm and Vinyard, 12441 Vansants Corner Road, Kennedyville, MD 21620. Phone number: 302-304-0551. Sunday June 4th from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.