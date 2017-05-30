Kent Local Management Board Offers “Undoing Racism Workshop”

by

Kent’s Local Management Board invites you to participate in an intensive two and a half-day training with the People’s Institute of Survival and Beyond.

Friday June 23rd 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m..

Saturday, June 24th 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 25th 9:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Racism has been consciously and systematically erected, and it can be undone only if people understand what it is, where it comes from, how it functions, and why it is perpetuated. This training challenges participants to analyze the structures of power and privilege that hinder social equity and prepares community members to be effective organizers for justice. Come join other Kent County residents in this process!

Stepne Station, 400 South Cross Street, Chestertown MD

Contact Rosemary Granillo to register: rramseygranillo@kentgov.org or 410-810-2673

Free! Food and refreshments included. Spaces limited!